Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given a $100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) received a $100.00 price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.35.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $121.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 980.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

