Q3 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Raised by Zacks Research

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Viper Energy had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $34.71 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 1,068.8% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 110,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 101,216 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

