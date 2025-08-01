Q3 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Lowered by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KNT. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$14.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.60. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.83 and a 52 week high of C$16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

