Q3 Earnings Forecast for Federal Signal Issued By Sidoti Csr

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSS. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Federal Signal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,152,000 after acquiring an additional 135,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $78,192,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Federal Signal by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

