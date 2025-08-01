Q3 Earnings Estimate for NBT Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NBT Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NBT Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

NBTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.57.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2,902.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $330,655.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,454.54. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 2,588 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.88 per share, with a total value of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,464.64. The trade was a 28.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

