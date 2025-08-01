Q2 Earnings Forecast for ROCK Issued By Sidoti Csr

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,826,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 505,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

