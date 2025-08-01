Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider John Colgrove Sells 187,740 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 187,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $11,268,154.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 663,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,848,778.50. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68.

On Tuesday, July 29th, John Colgrove sold 13,511 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $811,875.99.

On Monday, May 12th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PSTG opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 652.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 80.8% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

