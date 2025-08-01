Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Insider John Colgrove Sells 13,511 Shares

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $811,875.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 790,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,530,769.37. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68.

On Wednesday, July 30th, John Colgrove sold 187,740 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $11,268,154.80.

On Monday, May 12th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $73.67.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 112.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after buying an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,458 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $38,989,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

