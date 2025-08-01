ProVise Management Group LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $262.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.