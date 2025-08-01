ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. William Blair raised shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $115.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

