ProVise Management Group LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.33.

Get Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.