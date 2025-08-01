Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 629.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE PLD opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.