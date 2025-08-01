Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

