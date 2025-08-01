Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.30 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $352.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

