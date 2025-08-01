Private Advisory Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.6% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Marriott International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.90.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $670,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,805.68. The trade was a 30.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $263.83 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.10 and a 200 day moving average of $262.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

