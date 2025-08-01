PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Stake Trimmed by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in PPL by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PPL Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 80.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

