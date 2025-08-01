Piper Sandler Boosts Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Price Target to $25.50

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 276,161 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 363,617 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

