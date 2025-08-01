Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 154.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 650.0% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Shares of LULU opened at $200.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.20. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $200.24 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

