Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.36. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRGO

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.