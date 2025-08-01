Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.91 ($7.70) and traded as high as GBX 664.50 ($8.78). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 662.29 ($8.75), with a volume of 2,077,574 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 725 ($9.58) to GBX 690 ($9.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Stock Up 0.1%

About Phoenix Group

The company has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 648.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 582.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.