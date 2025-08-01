Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 582.91 ($7.70) and traded as high as GBX 664.50 ($8.78). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 662.29 ($8.75), with a volume of 2,077,574 shares.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 725 ($9.58) to GBX 690 ($9.11) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th.
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
