Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Reduces Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

