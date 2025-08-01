Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,948 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,640 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,667 shares in the last quarter. DME Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 10,522,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,547,000 after purchasing an additional 992,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,969,000 after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,551,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 63,925 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $446,835.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 578,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,889.32. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $131,844.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,254.03. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,585 shares of company stock worth $3,688,758 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Macquarie upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.36.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

