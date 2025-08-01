PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.4%

PYPL opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

