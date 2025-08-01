Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,635 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,654,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,954 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 45.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,912,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,123,000 after acquiring an additional 599,982 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,335,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,216,000 after acquiring an additional 495,404 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 18.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,025,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,380,000 after purchasing an additional 472,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,047,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Trading Down 5.2%

TECH stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. Bio-Techne Corp has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $83.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $316.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TECH

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.