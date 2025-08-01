Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $497,000 Position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Incyte by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,439.44. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock worth $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Incyte from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

