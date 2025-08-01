Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,326 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 871,472 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 221.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 940,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 647,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $20,058,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

