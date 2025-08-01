Oppenheimer Cuts Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,953.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,163.14.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,434.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,694.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,816.71. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $1,354.47 and a twelve month high of $2,402.51. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.54%. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $36,836,320. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,129,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 663.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $114,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,463,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

