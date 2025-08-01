OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Sells $2,081,450.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OneMain Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $57.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%. OneMain’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in OneMain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.7% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

