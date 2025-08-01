Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.