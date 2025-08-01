NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $2,244,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after acquiring an additional 512,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

