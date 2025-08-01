NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,565,000 after buying an additional 138,814 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $71,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $68,949,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $58,393,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,491,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,060. This trade represents a 15.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $154,003.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,777.74. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 3.6%

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.43. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $145.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

