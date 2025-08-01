NorthRock Partners LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up previously from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.71.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI opened at $882.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $903.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $761.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

