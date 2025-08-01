NorthRock Partners LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

NorthRock Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unum Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,988,000 after purchasing an additional 88,142 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Unum Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 25,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $71.78 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,600. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

