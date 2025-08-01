Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.
Nomad Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.
Nomad Foods Trading Down 3.1%
Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
