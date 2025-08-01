Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th.

Nomad Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 3.1%

Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $822.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

