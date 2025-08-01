NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NN Stock Performance

NNBR opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.04. NN has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.96 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NN

In related news, CEO Harold C. Bevis acquired 45,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,695.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,930. The trade was a 3.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy M. French acquired 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $93,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 374,784 shares in the company, valued at $779,550.72. This represents a 13.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 110,288 shares of company stock worth $233,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,856,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NN by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 106,518 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in NN by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 410,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NN by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in NN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Featured Articles

