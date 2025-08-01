Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,526,660,000 after purchasing an additional 866,596 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after purchasing an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,321,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,875. This represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,913 shares of company stock valued at $32,902,432. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of V stock opened at $345.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.51 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $637.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.13.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

