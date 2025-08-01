Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.