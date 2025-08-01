Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Piper Sandler

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.58.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $128.23 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,982.94. This represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,251 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,602. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.