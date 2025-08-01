Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.58.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $128.23 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day moving average is $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $687.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,157,212.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,947,066.48. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,251 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,602. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

