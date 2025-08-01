Needham & Company LLC Increases Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $102.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $86.32 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $2,042,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axos Financial by 360.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

