NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Insider Acquires £40,264 in Stock

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) insider Pawan Dhir acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,438 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £40,264 ($53,188.90).

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Down 1.2%

NB Private Equity Partners stock opened at GBX 1,432 ($18.92) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,443.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,485.56. The firm has a market cap of £830.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 0.72. NB Private Equity Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 1,274 ($16.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,710 ($22.59). The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Get NB Private Equity Partners alerts:

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is a London listed FTSE-250 investment company which invests directly in private companies alongside some of the world’s leading private equity managers.

Managed by Neuberger Berman, a leading private markets investor, NBPE leverages the strength of Neuberger Berman’s platform, relationships, deal flow and expertise to access the most attractive investment opportunities, providing shareholders with access to a portfolio of direct investments diversified by manager, sector, geography and size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.