Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.40. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 206.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 466.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Navient by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 481,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 100,577 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Navient by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 45,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Navient by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

