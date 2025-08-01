Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 105,703 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,703 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $47,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.9%

CCI opened at $104.97 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

