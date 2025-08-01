National Bank Financial Upgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) to Strong-Buy

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.46.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total value of C$1,809,927.95. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total transaction of C$18,825,910.53. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,599 shares of company stock worth $38,107,437. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.
