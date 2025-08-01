National Bank Financial Upgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) to Strong-Buy

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$101.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.60 and a 12 month high of C$119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$109.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.77.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.33, for a total value of C$1,809,927.95. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 170,227 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.59, for a total transaction of C$18,825,910.53. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,599 shares of company stock worth $38,107,437. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

