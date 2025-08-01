N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 886 Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 590,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4,738.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 212,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,453,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $39.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.