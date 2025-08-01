N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Invests $43,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

