N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.88%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Wolfe Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

