N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 986,261 shares in the company, valued at $121,803,233.50. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,947,063 shares of company stock worth $1,577,559,812. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $132.71 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.