Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Price

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.
Navient Price Performance
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Navient will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Navient Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 206.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Navient by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 209,744 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Navient by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 188,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Navient by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 423,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Navient Company Profile
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
