Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 8,359 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $55.65 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.